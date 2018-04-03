Defensive miscue gifts Edwin Encarnacion an inside-the-park home run
Encarnacion is one of the slowest players in the majors
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion isn't a fast runner. Last season, Statcast measured him as the 420th-slowest mover in baseball -- that's out of 465. It's safe to say, then, that nobody should have expected him to record an inside-the-park home run, even though he recorded one back in 2007.
Yet that's exactly what Encarnacion managed on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.
In the second inning, Encarnacion laced a J.C. Ramirez offering off the left-field wall. Justin Upton thought the ball had hit off the foul side of the wall rather than the line itself, however, and ceased pursuit. That proved to be a mistake, as Encarnacion kept on trucking, crossing the plate while sucking up as much wind as possible. (For those wondering, the bird did not make an appearance.)
Take a look:
Additionally, take a look at the Statcast version of the same play:
As well as this tweet, which does a nice job putting everything into context.
Encarnacion entered the night hitting .333/.455/1.000 with a pair of home runs. He's now 49 home runs short of 400.
