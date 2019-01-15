Deion Sanders' advice to Kyler Murray: Pick up a baseball bat and don't look back

Kyler Murray is in a unique position. Not only is he good enough to play two sports in college, he's good enough to succeed in two sports at the highest level. The Oklahoma star quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner was drafted ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the MLB Draft last summer. He declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, giving himself more time to consider what sport he wants to pursue professionally.

Murray is in good company. Bo Jackson, Michael Jordan and Deion Sanders are among the most notable dual-sport athletes of all time, and Sanders gave Murray some advice on which sport to go with Tuesday.

From his own experience, Deion Sanders advises Kyler Murray to choose baseball. pic.twitter.com/Ouq6UBQyKi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2019

First, Sanders addressed the question about whether or not Murray could do both. He was very blunt.

"Life won't allow him to," Sanders said on ESPN's SportsCenter. "This game won't allow him to at his position (quarterback). If I was in his shoes, I'm picking up the baseball bat and I'm not looking back."

Sanders went on to say that he has regrets that he didn't "give it more" in his time in MLB. He started with the Yankees before playing with the Braves, Reds, Giants and Reds again. However, in the NFL he was a Hall of Famer.

"That's tough, at his position," Sanders added regarding Murray. "I don't think realizes the ridicule that you go through once you declare and say 'I'm gonna be a football player.' Now people start talking about your height, your size, what you can't do. He ain't dealt with that yet."

It's true, the NFL Draft is a grueling process. Prospects are broken down and dissected, and every one of their flaws are picked apart.

However, Sanders ultimately said Murray can do either, concluding "I think he could do whatever he wants to do, he's that kind of athlete."

Naturally, there are pros and cons to both sides. The NFL has more glitz to it, whereas MLB has guaranteed contracts and a longer average career length. Murray declared for the NFL on Monday because Monday was the deadline, but his mind doesn't seem made up just yet. We'll see if Murray takes Sanders' advice.