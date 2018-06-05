Delaware governor says he will place his first legal bet in the state on the Phillies beating the Cubs

A few weeks ago, the United States Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling that allows states to set their own laws for sports gambling. Previously legal betting was only allowed in Nevada. Once states pass their own laws, you'll be able to bet legally anywhere.

Delaware is set to launch legal sports betting at the state's three casinos on Tuesday, and governor John Carney says he will place his first bet on an MLB game. He's taking the Phillies over the Cubs.

Delaware Gov says he will place first bet on Phillies over Cubs for $10 — John Brennan (@BergenBrennan) June 5, 2018

The Phillies and Cubs open a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night. The pitching matchup: Zach Eflin vs. Kyle Hendricks. Advantage Cubs on paper, but hey, baseball would be boring if everything played out as expected.

SportsLine, by the way, has the Cubs as heavy favorites (-235) over the Phillies on Tuesday. Bet accordingly where you can!