Demetrius Sims: Marlin on the Rise

Sims was Miami’s 14th round draft choice in 2017.

For the 2016-17 offseason, we counted down the Top 100 all-time Marlins. This offseason, we will instead cast our eyes ahead. I’ll be outlining the Top 100 Marlins prospects, as chosen by you on the ranker.com listing.

Coming in at number 86 on the Ranker list is middle-infielder Demetrius Sims. He’s a 6’2”, 200 lb. shortstop by trade from Ann Arbor, MI born on July 14th 1995. Miami made him their 14th round pick in 2017, with the 419th overall choice out of Bethune-Cookman University.

In three collegiate seasons with the Wildcats, Sims slashed .299/.375/.390 in 167 games, with 60 RBI and 29 stolen bases.

Sims joined the GCL Marlins in the Florida based rookie-level instructional league soon after his selection, and got to work right away. He slashed .290/.417/.304 in 20 games over the first month and a half of his professional career, with 14 RBI, 17 runs scored, and 15 walks against 31 whiffs in 149 plate appearances. He went 3-for-5 with two RBI on July 16th, in a 7-3 Marlins win against the GCL Mets. The Marlins promoted him to the Batavia Muckdogs on August 16th for the balance of the season.

Sims struggled at both levels in the field, registering nine errors in 128 chances overall, between second base and shortstop. After joining the Muckdogs, he went 11-for-59 in 17 contests, hitting .186 and drawing only four walks in 65 plate appearances, with a .237 slugging percentage. He went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI on August 23rd, in a 6-4 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Sims was also highly recruited to play division one college football. His brother, Dion Sims, is a tight end in the NFL, formerly with the Miami Dolphins.

Just him making the NFL has inspired me to take that role in baseball and be a professional. He's been a big part of it, and our family is just relieved and excited for the opportunity that the Marlins have given me.

Sims will probably start next season back in Batavia, with a small chance of starting in Greensboro.