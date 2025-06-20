Major League Baseball has suspended Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana for four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his "aggressive conduct toward a fan near the bullpen" during the nightcap of Thursday's doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers. Santana has appealed his suspension, meaning his discipline will be delayed until a hearing can be held.

Santana, 29, was caught exchanging words with a fan before leaping and swatting at him. In one bystander's footage that was shared on social media, Santana could seemingly be seen pointing out the fan to the security stationed in the Pirates bullpen. The Tigers announced Thursday the fan had been ejected from Comerica Field.

"You guys know me. I'm a calm demeanor type of person," Santana said after the game through an interpreter. "I've never had any issues for any of the teams that I've played for. I guess the guy crossed the line a few times."

Santana is the second member of the Pirates to be suspended this season because of an interaction with a fan. Outfielder Tommy Pham was banished for a game back in April. It should be noted there was no physical element to Pham's interaction with the fan; rather, Pham simply made a lewd gesture toward the fan.

Santana enters Friday having appeared in 32 games this season, his first full campaign with Pittsburgh. He's amassed a 1.72 ERA (246 ERA+) and a 5.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio to date, making him a valued member of the Pirates bullpen.

The Pirates began a weekend series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday with a 30-46 record on the year. That puts them 16 games back in the National League Central.