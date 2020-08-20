Watch Now: Astros Surging As Winners Of 6 Straight Games ( 1:26 )

Another important Houston Astros player is heading to the injured list. Thursday morning Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters, including Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, that Alex Bregman is being placed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain. He is returning to Houston for tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Bregman suffered the injury during Wednesday night's win over the Rockies (HOU 13, COL 6). He doubled into the right field corner and pulled up favoring his leg before reaching first base, though he was able to get to second. Here's the play:

Bregman has a history of right hamstring issues. He missed two weeks with a right hamstring strain suffered while running the bases in Sept. 2016, his rookie year, and he also missed a few days with tightness in the hamstring last April. The Astros will know more about the timetable for his recovery after he is examined.

"One time I came back in a few weeks and one time I came back in two days," Bregman told reporters, including MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, following Wednesday's game. "It's just disappointing because I put in so much work this offseason and this quarantine period, specifically, on my hamstring. Frustrating, but we've got a great medical team here and great trainers, and I'm going to do everything I can to be playing as soon as I possibly can."

The Astros now have 11 players on the injured list. Here are the injured 'Stros:

Houston is now without their two best left-handed hitters (Alvarez and Brantley), their best all-around player (Bregman), their ace (Verlander), their closer (Osuna), and a small army of depth arms. Pitching injuries are way up early this season, likely due to the unusual nature of the shutdown, and few teams have been hit as hard as the Astros.

The Astros figure to plug Abraham Toro in at third base in the short-term with Myles Straw and Garrett Stubbs also seeing an uptick in playing time. Here is Houston's lineup for Thursday's series finale at Coors Field (GameTracker):

Still quite formidable, but the absences of Alvarez, Brantley, and Bregman are glaring. The Aug. 31 trade deadline is 11 days away and even though those three sluggers are hurt, the Astros figure to prioritize pitching help. Brantley will return fairly soon and unless Bregman's injury is more severe than initially believed, he will return eventually as well.

Since falling to 7-10 on Aug. 11, the Astros have won seven straight games to inch to within 2 1/2 games of the AL West leading Athletics. FanGraphs says Houston has a 96.5 percent chance to make the expanded postseason, so they're in really good shape despite their injuries. Their goal is getting healthy for October, not chasing every last win in August and September.