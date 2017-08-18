Derek and Hannah Jeter announce birth of their daughter Bella

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is a busy lad. He recently agreed to a deal that would make him partial owner of the Miami Marlins, and now he's enjoying his first full day as a father.

Yup, you read that right. Derek and Hannah Jeter now have a child -- a daughter named Bella Raine Jeter, according to Jeter's publication, The Players' Tribune:

Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17. — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 18, 2017

No other details are available at this point. But here's hoping all is well and that the Jeters find time in their busy schedules to get some sleep, especially given all that Marlins ownership stuff that lays ahead.