Derek Fisher scores winning run in Game 5 and MLB & NBA fans are really confused

Who has two thumbs and as many rings as Kobe Bryant? Derek Fisher, that's who. And now, he's taking his talents to Houston. Okay, not really, but people were really tickled when the Astros' Derek Fisher, a guy that hadn't played since the ALDS, scored the game-winning run in Sunday's insane extra innings romp. Just wait until Game 6, when Robert Horry (the third) comes out of the bullpen for the Astros.

Fisher, of course, was in everyone's mentions. It was kind of a Brandon Marshall situation, except that Fisher is presumably holed up without a phone somewhere and couldn't complain about the massive spike.

Derek Fisher scored the winning run? Cool: pic.twitter.com/lR5CRzJaay — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) October 30, 2017

Good to see Derek Fisher successfully made the transition from the NBA to MLB #WorldSeries — Christian!📎 (@LikeChristianB) October 30, 2017

When this game started, Derek Fisher was a failed NBA coach. — Jack Dickey (@jackdickey) October 30, 2017

All the casual baseball fans right now are all like: LOL DEREK FISHER @netw3rk — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 30, 2017

Even weirder: Derek Fisher slid into Barnes’ Home to score. — Eli Bauman (@EliBauman) October 30, 2017

If it were Matt Barnes on third base Derek Fisher would have never made it home. — Michael Swander (@MichaelSwander) October 30, 2017

Derek Fisher went from one from one of the greatest basketball players of all time, to becoming a world series hero! What a career!! — 3hunna (@ClevelandGod) October 30, 2017

They don't call him Derek "Bo Jackson" Fisher... well... at all, really. For those that don't know about the Derek Fisher-Matt Barnes USDA beef, I envy you, because you're going to go on a wild ride. However, for now, we have to settle for confusing names and silly misunderstandings. This post is also to remind you that the joke you made at your watch party wasn't original -- the internet always had it first.

Fisher has made one plate appearance this postseason -- an at-bat in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Red Sox. He pinch-ran in the first two games. Of course, his first appearance against the Red Sox was a walk. But, a 1.000 on-base percentage is a 1.000 on-base percentage, one plate appearance or not.