Derek Jeter is selling his 115-year-old New York castle on a lake for nearly $15 million
The Miami Marlins CEO bought the six-bedroom property in 2003
After selling off millions of dollars worth of Miami Marlins talent, Derek Jeter is selling his historic New York castle for almost $15 million. The New York Yankees legend and current Marlins CEO recently listed his 12,590-square-foot Greenwood Lake home, commonly known as the Tiedmemann Castle, for $14.75 million, according to The Times Herald-Record.
Purchased in 2003 for just $425,000, per Golf Digest, the castle was originally built in 1903 by New York City doctor Rudolph H.E. Gudewill, then landed with the family of John Tiedemann in 1952. According to the Herald-Record's Heather Yakin, it includes six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, four indoor kitchens, an outdoor pool and lagoon, a Statue of Liberty replica, boat house and elevator.
The castle apparently also has a special connection to the Jeter family, per Yakin:
The parcel alongside Greenwood Lake wasn't a random spot for the major-league legend to put down roots.
Jeter's maternal grandfather, William "Sonny" Connors, grew up on the property after John and Julia Tiedemann adopted him in the 1950s, according to Times Herald-Record archives.
Jeter, of course, spent more than a decade in the New York area as part of the Yankees, playing for the Bronx Bombers from 1995-2014. you can check out pictures of the listing on Zillow by clicking here.
