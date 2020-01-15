Derek Jeter may have street outside Yankee Stadium named in his honor

Two Bronx councilwomen have introduced legislation to rename part of 161st Street as "Jeter Street," according to AM New York Metro. The announcement comes just days before the BBWAA discloses the results of its 2020 Hall of Fame balloting on Jan. 21. Yankees legend Derek Jeter, on the ballot for the first time, will be voted into the Hall and could even do so with 100 percent of the vote.

It appears Jeter will also be honored 180 miles southeast of Cooperstown this year. Running along on the south side of Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, 161st street actually intersects with "Rivera Avenue," named after another familiar Yankee Hall of Fame legend, Mariano Rivera.

"We want Jeter to celebrate the honor here in The Bronx, where he spent his entire playing career," 161st Street Business Improvement District Director Cary Goodman told AM New York Metro.

Bronx councilwomen Vanessa Gibson and co-sponsor Diana Ayala plan to introduce the bill. It will then be put to a vote to make the renaming official.

Jeter, the current co-owner of the Miami Marlins played every game of his MLB career in Yankee pinstripes. During his 20 seasons in the Bronx, he won five World Series titles and appeared in 14 All-Star games. Jeter ranks sixth all time with 3,465 career hits -- his final one at Yankee Stadium resulting in a walk-off opposite field single.

“Derek Jeter: Where fantasy becomes reality! Did you have any doubt?” The RE2PECT region’s No. 2 seed is unforgettable. #Jeet16 pic.twitter.com/WDBQ3M0esK — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2017

Jeter's No. 2 has already been retired by the Yankees and he's set to join Rivera and a few other former teammates in the Hall of Fame.