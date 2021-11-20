Earlier this week, free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa raised eyebrows across New York City when he scoffed at the amount of Gold Glove Awards won by longtime Yankee captain Derek Jeter during his decorated career.

"Derek Jeter, how many Gold Gloves did he win? Five, I think he won. ... Derek Jeter didn't deserve any," Correa said during an appearance on the "Me Gustan Los Deportes" podcast, which is hosted by former big-league infielder Carlos Baerga.

Naturally, it was only a matter of time before someone asked Jeter about Correa's comments. That moment came on Friday, as SportsGrid's Craig Mish broached the subject with Jeter, now the chief executive officer of the Miami Marlins. Jeter's response, as seen below, was captured on film and shared by CBS Miami's Mike Cugno:

"I heard about that. I didn't think much about it; I don't know how my name came up. My Spanish is not that good. I still haven't seen it; I don't know how my name was brought up, but it doesn't even warrant a response," Jeter said while smiling throughout. "I mean, I could go a lot of different directions but I won't."

Jeter, for the record, did win five Gold Gloves during his career, with those coming in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, and 2010. Correa isn't the first individual to question the merit of those wins, of course -- public advanced defensive metrics are notoriously unreliable, but Jeter was regarded as below-average in almost every one of those seasons. The lone exception being in 2009, when he was worth three defensive runs, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

While Correa's comments (and his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal) won't win him any fans in New York, he's still likely to be considered by the Yankees as a potential offseason addition. Such are the perks of being the top-ranked free-agent in a loaded class.