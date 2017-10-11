Derek Jeter says he'd be OK with a player kneeling during the national anthem
Jeter is the new owner of the Miami Marlins, of course
Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter remains new to the position, but that isn't stopping him from addressing big issues.
Jeter was asked for his thoughts Wednesday on a player kneeling during the national anthem. He answered by stating he wouldn't have an issue with the act:
For more perspective on Jeter's answer, consider how he's openly talked before about the racism he experienced growing up biracial in the Midwest.
Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has thus far been the only major-league player to demonstrate by kneeling during the anthem.
