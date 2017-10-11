Derek Jeter says he'd be OK with a player kneeling during the national anthem

Jeter is the new owner of the Miami Marlins, of course

Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter remains new to the position, but that isn't stopping him from addressing big issues.

Jeter was asked for his thoughts Wednesday on a player kneeling during the national anthem. He answered by stating he wouldn't have an issue with the act:

For more perspective on Jeter's answer, consider how he's openly talked before about the racism he experienced growing up biracial in the Midwest.

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has thus far been the only major-league player to demonstrate by kneeling during the anthem

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
SlingTV