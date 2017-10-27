Derek Jeter says Yankees parting ways with Joe Girardi is 'part of the business'

Thursday morning, the Yankees announced they parted ways with manager Joe Girardi, who managed the club for 10 seasons and was at the helm for their 2009 World Series title. At least one former player thinks Girardi's poor communication skills did him in. One thing is for sure: the Yankees have no shortage of managerial candidates.

Former Yankee Derek Jeter knows Girardi well. He was his teammate from 1996-98, and he played under him during Girardi's managerial days from 2008-14. On Thursday, while at an event in New York, Jeter was asked about Girardi's dismissal. From Alex Squadron of the New York Post:

"I just found this out. I slept in today, so I just found out on the way over. I've played with Joe. He was a coach. He was a manager. He's probably one of the nicest people you'll ever meet and it's unfortunate, but this is a business," said the new part-owner of the Marlins. "You learn that. I think when you first come up as an athlete, as a professional athlete, when you're younger you're just playing the game. The longer you play, you realize this is starting to become a business. So there's some things at times are unpopular or not popular, but it's part of the business."

Managers are hired to get fired. And very few last 10 years on the job. Only Angels manager Mike Scioscia and Giants manager Bruce Bochy had been at helm longer than Girardi. Somehow the Yankees have only had two managers the last 22 years, which is incredible considering how much turnover there was prior to that.

As Jeter said, this is a business, and a harsh one. Girardi is a good manager who will no doubt manage again someday. The Yankees felt it was time for a change, however, so now they're moving in another direction despite winning more games than any other team during Girardi's tenure.