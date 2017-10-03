Derek Jeter was unfairly mocked in his first day on the job with the Miami Marlins

Derek Jeter has only been the new Marlins boss for a couple of days, but that hasn't stopped some people from overreacting and mocking him already.

The former Yankees shortstop and new Marlins CEO and part-owner officially stepped into his executive role this week and he'll have to get acclimated to the gig pretty quickly. Jeter already axed several Miami execs last week (though he didn't fire them himself) but he's still got some big decisions to make in terms of team personnel, most notably with star power-hitting outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

There has been ample trade speculation surrounding Stanton, mainly because his gigantic contract doesn't exactly fit in on a team looking to rebuild. Jeter and Co. will have to explore all options on the table when it comes to moving Stanton.

Luckily, Jeets has not one, but TWO iPads at his disposal! The possibilities are endless!

A new era begins. pic.twitter.com/WkqL2oyn2O — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 3, 2017

People were quick to poke fun at Jeter's dual iPad power work station -- in fairness, it is a bit ridiculous ... just get a computer -- but it turns out that wasn't even his desk. Whose desk is it? That's not important. What's important is that they really love iPads and hand sanitizer.

"What would you do if you owned the @Marlins?”



"I tell you what I'd do man... two iPads at the same time, man." pic.twitter.com/1F7KMsiJAg — Jim McDannald (@jmcdannald) October 3, 2017

You must cleanse yourself before you shake the hand of the great Derek Jeter. pic.twitter.com/PfafRIRCM6 — Sean Feist (@native_astro) October 3, 2017

Then, people were quick to jump all over Jeter when it appeared he may have referred to Stanton as "Mike," the name the outfielder used when he entered the league in 2010 (in honor of his father) but hasn't officially been recognized by since 2012.

Jeter on Stanton: "I don't know him well. I haven't spoken to him. Anything we're going to do moving forward with the organization we'll discuss with Mike (Giancarlo)." — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) October 3, 2017

However, that was taken a bit out of context as well. Jeter was actually referring to Marlins team president Mike Hill, not "Mike Stanton." That was a bit of a bummer for everyone, as it would have been hilarious had the team's new CEO referred to the face of the franchise, who he says he barely knows, by a name he hasn't used in half a decade.

Alas, no fun.

Here's to hoping that the Jeets give us legitimate opportunities to poke fun at him in future.