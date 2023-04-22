Amid the team's best start in three decades, the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed manager Derek Shelton to a contract extension, reports The Athletic. The team has not yet confirmed the deal. Contract terms are unknown.

Shelton, 52, is in his fourth season with the Pirates and 2023 was the final guaranteed year on his contract. Pittsburgh enters play Saturday riding a five-game winning streak that has improved the club's record to 14-7 record with a plus-22 run differential. Here are the last five times the Pirates won 14 of their first 21 games:



First 21 games Final record 1992 15-6 96-66 (won NL East) 1991 14-7 98-64 (won NL East) 1990 14-7 95-67 (won NL East) 1988 15-6 85-75 1980 14-7 83-79

The Pirates are in the early stages of transitioning from rebuilder to contender, and Shelton inherited a team that lost 93 games in 2019. Pittsburgh went 19-41 during the pandemic season in 2020, his first year as manager, then lost 101 games in 2021 and 100 games in 2022. The club is 156-249 (.385) in the Shelton era.

Obviously the Pirates were not expected to contend from 2020-22, however, so Shelton shouldn't bear the blame for the team's poor record. He was hired to guide and develop the team's young players and, now that those young players are starting to arrive, the Pirates want to keep Shelton around to continue their development.

Prior to joining the Pirates, Shelton worked as a minor league manager with the New York Yankees in the early 2000s, hitting coach with Cleveland (2005-09), hitting coach with the Tampa Bay Rays (2010-16), quality control coach with the Toronto Blue Jays (2017), and bench coach with the Minnesota Twins (2018-19).