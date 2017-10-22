Despite Game 7 loss, the Yankees' youth movement remains well ahead of schedule

HOUSTON -- Saturday night, an otherwise stellar 2017 season came to a disappointing end for the New York Yankees. They lost to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS, falling one win short of a return to the World Series.

The Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card Game and came back from down 0-2 to beat the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS before pushing the 'Stros to the limit.

"I put the uniform on to win the World Series. That's why I put the uniform on, and that's my goal. Some people might look at it different," said Yankees manager Joe Girardi prior to the Wild Card Game. "Have we had some players that have had some great years and done some great things? Absolutely, and the growth has been tremendous in our young players. But you put all this work in to win, and there's only one team that's going to be happy."

Aside from the ALCS Game 7 loss, the 2017 season was an overwhelming success for the Yankees, who are ahead of schedule with their youth movement and have a new young core poised to get this team back to perennial contention. To wit:

Aaron Judge set the all-time rookie record with 52 home runs and led all players -- that includes position players and pitchers, rookies and veterans -- with 8.2 WAR, according to FanGraphs.

Gary Sanchez led all catchers in home runs (33), RBI (90) and WAR (4.4) despite missing a month with a biceps injury, plus he threw out 38 percent of basestealers.

Luis Severino became the first Yankees starter since David Cone and Andy Pettitte in 1997 to finish with a sub-3.00 ERA. He threw 193 1/3 innings with a 2.98 ERA and finished fourth among all pitchers with 5.7 WAR.

The Yankees also received fine work from lefty Jordan Montgomery, who led all rookie pitchers with 2.7 WAR, and righty Chad Green, who struck out 103 batters in relief despite not getting called up until May 9. Other highly touted youngsters like Clint Frazier, Tyler Wade, Miguel Andujar, and Dustin Fowler made their MLB debuts as well.

Of course, it wasn't all good news for the Yankees. Greg Bird missed most of the season with an ankle injury that eventually required surgery. That comes after he missed the entire 2016 season with shoulder surgery. Top prospect Gleyber Torres blew out his non-throwing elbow in the minors at midseason and needed Tommy John surgery. Fowler injured his knee in literally his first inning as an MLB player. Sanchez and Didi Gregorius missed time with injuries and Michael Pineda needed Tommy John surgery. Every team has injuries, and the Yankees are no different.

Coming into the season the Yankees openly referred to the 2017 season as a "transition" year. They loathe the word "rebuild," so they called it a "transition." Their goal was to incorporate some of the young talent they'd developed in recent years and acquired at least summer's trade deadline fire sale into this year's roster, and begin to develop their next homegrown core. If that meant taking a step back in the standings, so be it.

Here were the Opening Day predictions and projections for the Yankees:

CBS Sports Five of six experts picked the Yankees to finish no higher than third in the AL East.

Five of six experts picked the Yankees to finish no higher than third in the AL East. FanGraphs: 79-83 (last place in AL East)

79-83 (last place in AL East) Baseball Prospectus: 81-81 (third place in AL East)

Thorough mediocrity was projected, and it didn't seem crazy! The Yankees had holes at the back of their rotation, questions about Judge's ability to hit MLB pitching after last year's strikeout-heavy MLB debut, questions about Bird coming back from shoulder surgery, and under-producing veterans on big contracts. It didn't look like a great recipe for contention.

Instead of being mediocre, the Yankees blew through the normal attrition rates associated with top prospects and hit on the best-case scenarios with Judge, Sanchez, and Severino, three homegrown All-Stars no older than 25. They went 91-71 with baseball's second-best run differential (+197), a figure that suggests they played like a 100-62 team. Blame some early-season bullpen meltdowns for the difference in actual record and expected record.

When it became clear the Yankees were ahead of schedule and in contention, general manager Brian Cashman acted decisively and turned some of his prospect surplus into impact big-leaguers. Sonny Gray, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle all came over at the trade deadline and are under control beyond 2017. And none required the Yankees giving up their best MLB-ready young players. Cashman added impact players without sacrificing the farm system.

There are two ways to look at this season. One, it was a failure, because with the Yankees anything short of a World Series is a failure. And two, it was a success, because the Yankees' youth movement is clearly ahead of schedule, and players like Judge and Severino in particular performed better than the team could've reasonably hoped. Given the expectations coming into the season, it's hard for me to see this season as a failure. This is the kind of quick turnaround rebuilding teams dream about.

Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge are the new faces of the Yankees. USATSI

The Yankees hoped to begin building a new core in 2017. They wound up with that core in place by the All-Star break. And there's more on the way in Frazier, Torres, Wade, Chance Adams, Justus Sheffield, Dillon Tate, and others, all of whom figure to debut next season. Very quickly, in basically the span of a year, the Yankees went from having an old and boring roster to a fun and exciting roster, the kind of roster that should have them in contention for the foreseeable future.

Here's the other thing to consider: the Yankees are shedding big money off their payroll now. Last year Mark Teixeira's monster contract expired. This year CC Sabathia and Alex Rodriguez -- yes, the Yankees are still paying A-Rod -- will be off the books, and possibly Masahiro Tanaka as well. The Yankees aim to get under the luxury tax threshold next season, and all these cheap and productive young players make it possible. And once they're under the threshold and reset their luxury tax rate, it'll be just in time for Bryce Harper and Manny Machado to become free agents.

But lets not get ahead of ourselves here. The Yankees still have issues to address this offseason, certainly. Sabathia will be a free agent and Tanaka could opt out, creating two openings in the rotation. Third base and center field are a bit up in the air. Plus Cashman and Girardi do not have contracts for next season. And could Judge and Sanchez and Severino really be this good again next year? Is Judge really a year-in, year-out 50-homer player? Those guys are few and few between.

From 2013-16, the core of the Yankees had gone rotten. They were built around aging players on big-money contracts. For years it felt like the Yankees were trying to hang on more than truly contend. Now they're a team on the rise. They sold at the trade deadline last year, their farm system produced three studs simultaneously (maybe four if Bird ever stays healthy), and they're going to have money to spend in the near feature.

The franchise is in much better shape right now than it has been in years.

Was Saturday night's ALCS Game 7 loss a heartbreaking end to a surprisingly strong season? Of course it was. But not too many expected the Yankees to be in the postseason in the first place, nevermind win 91 games and have three homegrown All-Stars under the age of 25.

For several years baseball has been waiting for the ugly end to the great Yankees run, a la the Giants this season. Instead, this is only the beginning of a new age of Yankees baseball.