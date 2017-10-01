Despite missing out on the playoffs, the Brewers' season still considered a success

Context.

Context is good. We always need it.

In the case of the Milwaukee Brewers , context is needed to tell us that this season was actually a substantial success.

Without context, the 85-76 record and missing the playoffs could be construed as a failure. In the cases of teams like the Chicago Cubs , Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Indians , it would be considered a massive failure. The 2017 Brewers aren't those teams, though, and context tells us that despite missing the playoffs, this was an outstanding season in Milwaukee.

The 2015 Brewers were 68-94. The 2016 Brewers were 73-89. This season wasn't even supposed to be all that different from last year, in the eyes of most people. The 2017 Brewers have won 85 games heading into Sunday's finale. They were actually in the NL Central race with the defending World Series champion until last weekend, when most people thought the biggest race for this ball club would be fighting for fourth place with the Cincinnati Reds .

So, yes, with the context here, the season was a great success in Milwaukee.

The fans noticed. Despite being one of MLB's smallest markets, the Brewers rank 10th of 30 in terms of fans per game, behind the Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals , San Francisco Giants , New York Yankees , Toronto Blue Jays , Cubs, Los Angeles Angels , Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox .

With the season being such a big-time success in Milwaukee, Sunday should be spent reflecting on the good. Let's do that.

How about the emergence of Corey Knebel as a top-echelon closer? He enters Sunday with a whopping 126 strikeouts in 76 innings. That's an insane number.

as a top-echelon closer? He enters Sunday with a whopping 126 strikeouts in 76 innings. That's an insane number. Jimmy Nelson , Chase Anderson and Zach Davies emerged as a trio of front-line rotation guys. While we probably can't consider any of them a traditional "ace," the Brewers definitely have a top-notch trio. Hopefully Nelson recovers from his shoulder injury as soon as he can.

, and Zach Davies emerged as a trio of front-line rotation guys. While we probably can't consider any of them a traditional "ace," the Brewers definitely have a top-notch trio. Hopefully Nelson recovers from his shoulder injury as soon as he can. Josh Hader is a big-league pitcher. He's one of the toughest lefties in the majors to hit already. The question moving forward is if he can fit in the rotation, but for now we know he looks the part.

is a big-league pitcher. He's one of the toughest lefties in the majors to hit already. The question moving forward is if he can fit in the rotation, but for now we know he looks the part. Domingo Santana has emerged as a legitimate middle-of-the-order threat, slashing .278/.371/.505 with 29 doubles, 30 homers and even 15 steals.

has emerged as a legitimate middle-of-the-order threat, slashing .278/.371/.505 with 29 doubles, 30 homers and even 15 steals. So has Travis Shaw , hitting .273/.349/.513 with 31 homers and 101 RBI.

, hitting .273/.349/.513 with 31 homers and 101 RBI. It was a roundabout way to arrive here for sure, but Eric Thames ' first season back in the majors after his time in South Korea yielding 31 homers is a big win.

' first season back in the majors after his time in South Korea yielding 31 homers is a big win. Orlando Arcia has room for growth on the offensive end, but he's shown himself a bona fide MLB shortstop and has potential to dream on.

has room for growth on the offensive end, but he's shown himself a bona fide MLB shortstop and has potential to dream on. Manager Craig Counsell showed a keen ability to mix and match his pieces, putting the likes of Jesus Aguilar , Eric Sogard , Manny Pina , Hernan Perez , Brett Phillips and several others in the position to succeed on a regular basis.

showed a keen ability to mix and match his pieces, putting the likes of , , , , and several others in the position to succeed on a regular basis. The Brewers were second in the NL in home runs and first in steals. Power and speed, man. That's a fun team.

Brewers fans now head into the offseason putting their trust into general manager David Stearns and his team. That trust should be sky high. Stearns has done an unbelievable job so far. He got Hader, Santana, Phillips and Adrian Houser for Carlos Gomez and Mike Fiers . He also got Lewis Brinson as part of the deal for Jonathan Lucroy . How about that three-year, $16 million deal for Thames?

The Brewers still have a tough battle to contend in 2018. The Cubs aren't going anywhere and the Cardinals always find a way to be in the mix. There's also some danger in players regressing and the 2017 version of Jonathan Villar compared to 2016 should be a lesson there.

Overall, though, 2017 was a great season for the Brewers. Make sure to realize the context here, Brewers fans. You should be pleased, even if the ending wasn't so great. The right man is at the helm to make sure some future seasons end much later on the calendar, too.