Despite testy arbitration hearing, Stroman hopes to stay with Blue Jays long-term

Remember on Thursday, when Toronto Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman took to Twitter to vent following his arbitration loss? It seemed like Stroman's relationship with the Blue Jays had soured, as he tweeted (then deleted) a message indicating he would never forget how they had said bad things about him throughout the hearing.

Stroman has since gained perspective and changed his tune. In fact, on Friday he spoke about how he'd like to remain with Toronto long term, and how he hopes to have talks soon about an extension. Here's what Stroman said, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet:

Atkins and Stroman spoke Friday morning. Afterwards, Stroman said his relationship with the club remains "extremely strong." So strong, in fact, that he's interested in exploring a multi-year extension.



"I'm hoping to have talks soon," he said.

Stroman added that he loves Toronto and feels as though he's a Canadian citizen, even though he isn't one legally. Ultimately, he just wants to feel wanted -- an understandable desire, and one that can certainly feel elusive following a five-hour arbitration hearing where the opposition is fighting tooth and nail to save $400,000.

Stroman has three more years of team control remaining, including 2018. Last season was his finest as a big-leaguer, as he posted a 3.09 ERA (149 ERA+) over 201 innings while winning a Gold Glove Award. Stroman was particularly skilled at inducing grounders, as his 62 percent groundball rate was the highest in the majors among starters, per FanGraphs.