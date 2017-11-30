Detroit Tigers Links: Steven Moya is a Dragon now

Detroit Tigers Links: Steven Moya is a Dragon now

And the Tigers have interest in starting pitcher Chris Tillman.

Jon Paul Morosi reported Wednesday that the Tigers had expressed some interest in former Baltimore Orioles’ starter, Chris Tillman. The 29-year-old right-hander had a rough year in 2017, but may have some bounceback potential. Other than that, it’s still quiet on the Tigers’ rumor front.

So far, General Manager Al Avila has proceeded in similar fashion to last offseason, restocking the upper minors with career minor leaguers mixed with a few players with a little late bloomer potential. The Rule 5 draft, coming up a few weeks from now, will afford another opportunity to do the same. But Tillman is the first real rumor of the offseason regarding a Tigers’ free agent signing.

Steven Moya heads to Japan

In the wake of the destruction wrought by Aaron Judge in 2017, it’s still fun to imagine Steven Moya someday returning to the major leagues to hit the cover off the ball. The 26-year-old, former Tigers’ farmhand, never figured out how to sharpen his long levered stroke, nor his eye, against better competition. But it wasn’t for lack of trying. Hopefully he has a blast and hits some tape measure shots for Japanese fans.

The Deuce is back on the loose

Around the horn

Evan Davis at Fan Rag Sports took a look at some early candidates for a 2018 breakout season. Billy Beane and the Oakland Athletics struck early, inking reliever Yusmeiro Petit to a very reasonable two-year, $10 million deal. That’s a smart move. Dave Cameron made a case for sanity with people’s overvaluations of White Sox first baseman, Jose Abreu. Dan Symborski at FanGraphs has his ZIPS projection series underway for next season. Oh Mets, that even looks a bit optimistic to me and ooof.

Ben Diamond at Baseball Prospectus examines the Rangers’ quick first move in signing Doug Fister. Meanwhile, Jonathan Judge engaged the great WARgument that Bill James has ignited recently.

Baseball is awesome

Steven Moya is still out there grinding for the dream. Good luck, big fella.

Bonus

Moya is also apparently willing to try some new approaches along the way.

