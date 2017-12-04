Detroit Tigers News: Everyone is on the trade block

As the hot stove starts to warm up, Al Avila intimates that everyone is available

Everything has a price

With the MLB Hot Stove looking like it might be starting to warm up (more on that below), one would be wise to read this FanGraphs piece regarding the Tigers rebuild. Of interest is their willingness to trade anything that isn’t bolted down. The article has some interesting quotes from general manager Al Avila, and names like Daniel Norris, Matt Boyd, and Michael Fulmer get bandied about. You’d be hard pressed to find a Tigers player that doesn’t get mentioned as a potential trade piece in that article.

In my opinion, the Venn diagram for Al Avila and “certainty” are two entirely separate circles here. I’m not sure they’re even on the same page. Talk of trading Ian Kinsler and Jose Iglesias is the only kind I would treat with some seriousness. For most of the rest of those guys, I would guess talk is pretty much all it will amount to.

Dropping like flies

As the demi-god two-way destroyer of worlds, Shohei Ohtani, considers his options, the field is narrowing rapidly. In a process that has a bit of a reality show Top Chef Ohtani vibe to it, more and more contestants are failing the elimination challenge. The latest news is that the Braves are out, but the most noteworthy team to be crossed off the list to this point would be the New York Yankees (I like this Ohtani kid already).

The young man must be more of a Tupac or Dr. Dre kind of guy because he seems to be heavily interested in the West Coast. He is meeting personally with the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants, and word on the street is that the Los Angeles Dodgers and even the San Diego Padres are still in consideration.

Stanton deal getting closer

The word from South Florida is that the Miami Marlins have agreed to a “general framework” for a Giancarlo Stanton trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants. I have no idea what this means. It’s like me saying I’ve reached a general framework for my retirement. I know it’s something I want to get done, but there’s no real plan and I’ll be damned if I know how I’m going to make it happen. I’ll be interested to see how this comes together.

Baseball is awesome

This Twitter thread of bat flips from the 2017 KBO season is mesmerizing. The 4D stuff is especially nifty. Here’s one featuring Michael Choice.

Michael Choice's first #KBO HR came with a big flip. Here's a 4D CAM view: pic.twitter.com/6Bq4tQ34VN — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) November 28, 2017

Around the horn

How football taught Kirk Gibson to handle life’s curveballs. The physics of the gyro pitch. Aaron Boone is apparently the new manager of the Yankees.