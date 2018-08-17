Detroit Tigers pay tribute to cherished Aretha Franklin with a clever, classy gesture

After Aretha Franklin passed away on Thursday at the age of 76, many key figures across the sports world took time to remember the singer and her legacy. There shouldn't have been any doubt, but it was very clear that the aptly named "Queen of Soul" had touched a lot of people over her more than five decades performing.

In Franklin's hometown of Detroit, where she spent a majority of her life, the tributes were especially strong. A number of the local major sports teams -- the Lions, Pistons and Tigers -- all paid tribute to Franklin in various ways.

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Aretha Franklin.



Aretha was a groundbreaker and an icon whose legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/dmYrfpDOjC — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 16, 2018

Much R-E-S-P-E-C-T



RIP Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/87j06SLzic — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 16, 2018

The Tigers also found a unique and creative way to honor Franklin during Thursday night's game against the Twins in Minnesota. The team's PR staff worked some of the singer's song titles into the game notes sheet.

Tigers game notes today feature Aretha Franklin song titles. Even the DL section has been changed to “It Hurts Like Hell”. Well done, @DetroitTigersPR. pic.twitter.com/xdj0tA0Uzc — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 16, 2018

It's quite cleverly done too. Using "Until You Come Back to Me" to provide an injury rehab status update on Daniel Norris, "It Hurts Like Hell" for the Disabled List section, and "Call Me" for the box office section are all winners.

I wouldn't be surprised if there were more tributes in store once the team returns home to Comerica Park next week. But for now, this will certainly do. Great job, Tigers.