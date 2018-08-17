Detroit Tigers pay tribute to cherished Aretha Franklin with a clever, classy gesture

The Tigers honored 'The Queen of Soul' after she died on Thursday at the age of 76

After Aretha Franklin passed away on Thursday at the age of 76, many key figures across the sports world took time to remember the singer and her legacy. There shouldn't have been any doubt, but it was very clear that the aptly named "Queen of Soul" had touched a lot of people over her more than five decades performing.

In Franklin's hometown of Detroit, where she spent a majority of her life, the tributes were especially strong. A number of the local major sports teams -- the Lions, Pistons and Tigers -- all paid tribute to Franklin in various ways. 

The Tigers also found a unique and creative way to honor Franklin during Thursday night's game against the Twins in Minnesota. The team's PR staff worked some of the singer's song titles into the game notes sheet.

It's quite cleverly done too. Using "Until You Come Back to Me" to provide an injury rehab status update on Daniel Norris, "It Hurts Like Hell" for the Disabled List section, and "Call Me" for the box office section are all winners. 

I wouldn't be surprised if there were more tributes in store once the team returns home to Comerica Park next week. But for now, this will certainly do. Great job, Tigers.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories