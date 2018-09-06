Detroit Tigers TV broadcasters reportedly get into physical altercation following game
Mario Impemba and Rod Allen haven't been back in the booth since Tuesday night
Detroit Tigers play-by-play announcer Mario Impemba and color analyst Rod Allen were missing from Fox Sports Detroit's television booth on Wednesday night as the Tigers took on the White Sox in Chicago.
That's because the two broadcasters apparently got into a physical altercation following Tuesday night's game, according to The Athletic's Katie Strang. The details are scarce at the moment -- it's not known what sparked the altercation or how the two will be disciplined -- but Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson replaced the normal duo in the booth on Wednesday. Impemba and Allen reportedly had separate travel arrangements back to Detroit.
According to sources cited in The Athletic's report, Impemba and Allen haven't seen eye-to-eye for quite some time. Some of that animosity apparently stems from their stylistic differences when it comes to broadcasting, but they've been able to keep things civil (at least in the workplace) until this week. Things obviously reached a boiling point on Tuesday night, for some reason.
Fox Sports Detroit general manager Greg Hammaren was asked about the incident and he didn't deny the incident, but said the station was "addressing an internal matter and we will not have any further comment at this time."
Now that the story is out there, it seems likely we'll find out more information surrounding the fracas and what sparked it soon.
