Devers becomes third-youngest player in Red Sox history to appear in postseason
Devers isn't yet 21 years old but is manning third base for Boston for Game 1
In 58 games this year, promising Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers hit .284/.338/.482 with 10 home runs. Those numbers combined with his relative inexperience -- he'd never ventured above A-ball before 2016 -- provide reason to think he'll have a bright future.
But no matter what Devers does heading forward, he now appears in close proximity to Babe Ruth on a franchise leaderboard. Which one? Youngest Red Sox player to appear in a postseason game:
Devers should remain in the lineup all postseason long, so he'll keep adding similar accomplishments to his collection. No doubt he'd like to become the second-youngest Red Sox player to ever win a World Series.
