Devers becomes third-youngest player in Red Sox history to appear in postseason

Devers isn't yet 21 years old but is manning third base for Boston for Game 1

In 58 games this year, promising Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers hit .284/.338/.482 with 10 home runs. Those numbers combined with his relative inexperience -- he'd never ventured above A-ball before 2016 -- provide reason to think he'll have a bright future.

But no matter what Devers does heading forward, he now appears in close proximity to Babe Ruth on a franchise leaderboard. Which one? Youngest Red Sox player to appear in a postseason game:

Devers should remain in the lineup all postseason long, so he'll keep adding similar accomplishments to his collection. No doubt he'd like to become the second-youngest Red Sox player to ever win a World Series.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories