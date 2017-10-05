Devers becomes third-youngest player in Red Sox history to appear in postseason

In 58 games this year, promising Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers hit .284/.338/.482 with 10 home runs. Those numbers combined with his relative inexperience -- he'd never ventured above A-ball before 2016 -- provide reason to think he'll have a bright future.

But no matter what Devers does heading forward, he now appears in close proximity to Babe Ruth on a franchise leaderboard. Which one? Youngest Red Sox player to appear in a postseason game:

Youngest Red Sox player to appear in a postseason game

19.1 Ken Brett 1967 WS

20.7 Babe Ruth 1915 WS

20.9 Rafael Devers 2017 ALDS — Dan Hirsch (@DanHirsch) October 5, 2017

Devers should remain in the lineup all postseason long, so he'll keep adding similar accomplishments to his collection. No doubt he'd like to become the second-youngest Red Sox player to ever win a World Series.