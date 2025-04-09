Wednesday afternoon at frigid Comerica Park, the New York Yankees avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. Offseason prize Max Fried was brilliant, fanning 11 in seven shutout innings on a day New York's bullpen needed a breather. Ben Rice, who's filling in for the injured Giancarlo Stanton at DH, slugged a two-run homer.

Here is Fried's masterpiece. He outdueled high school teammate Jack Flaherty.

The Yankees took a 4-0 lead into the ninth inning and the Tigers made it interesting against two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams. Williams allowed two singles and two walks in the ninth, and was charged with three runs. He needed 33 pitches to get two outs and Mark Leiter Jr. had to get the game's final out with the tying run at second base.

For Williams, Wednesday's near-meltdown continued a rough start to his first season with the Yankees. He nearly blew the save on Opening Day when he allowed a run and stranded the tying run on third and go-ahead run at second. He also allowed a walk-off single against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, though that was with the automatic runner in extra innings.

All told, Williams has allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks in three innings this season. He's struck out five and retired only half the batters he's faced. Williams, for what it's worth, insists he's healthy. He's just a little off and says he's typically a slow starter anyway.

The biggest issue for Williams right now is his changeup -- the Airbender -- which has been one of the most dominant pitches in the sport the last few years, but has been ineffective in a small sample this year. Hitters have missed with close to 50% of their swings against the Airbender in Williams' career. This season, it's down to 25%. On Wednesday, it was one whiff on six swings.

Williams has only pitched four times in New York's 12 games this year, and he was away from the Yankees for three games while on the paternity list last week, so he hasn't gotten consistent work. If he's still struggling in a few weeks, it'll be more worrisome. Right now, it's just a rough start to the season, not that a cardiac closer is the most pleasant experience to sit through.

The 30-year-old pitcher will be a free agent after this season. The Yankees acquired him from the Brewers in a trade that sent Nestor Cortes and minor-league infielder Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee. Cortes has had one awful start (against the Yankees) and one great start this year, and is currently on the injured list with a flexor strain.