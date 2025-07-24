Perhaps the biggest question concerning Major League Baseball's upcoming trade deadline, slated for July 31, was whether or not the Arizona Diamondbacks would sell. The D-backs sit 5 ½ games of a wild-card spot, even while 14 of their players are on the injured list, including ace Corbin Burnes and catcher Gabriel Moreno. Diamondbacks team president and CEO Derrick Hall finally gave us an answer for his team's trajectory Thursday.

"I think it's time for us to be responsible enough to improve our team with what we have and with that, let's enhance our future," Hall said during a radio appearance on Arizona Sports. "Let's bring in more assets for us. Let's rebuild that farm system that has gotten better and better over the years.

"Do we want to sell? No. We all want to buy but I think we have to be realistic and you don't just make that decision on the final day of the deadline. A lot of preparation goes into it."

The Diamondbacks happen to employ a number of impending free agents who, in theory, could find themselves changing teams within the next week. Here are four worth keeping an eye on.

1. 3B Eugenio Suárez

Eugenio Suarez ARI • 3B • #28 BA 0.252 R 64 HR 36 RBI 86 SB 1 View Profile

Suárez may well be the top bat available on the market. He entered Thursday hitting .252/.325/.593 (149 OPS+) with 36 home runs and 18 additional extra-base hits in 101 games. He's not a great defender at this stage of his career, but the paucity of legitimate middle-of-the-order bats means that contenders will tolerate his glove to add his offense.

2. RHP Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly ARI • SP • #29 ERA 3.32 WHIP 1.06 IP 122 BB 37 K 118 View Profile

Kelly doesn't throw hard or stand out in any flashy way. All he does is get outs and string together solid season after solid season. Kelly is doing it again this year. He came into Thursday with a 3.32 ERA (127 ERA+) and a 3.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 appearances.

3. RHP Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen ARI • SP • #23 ERA 5.58 WHIP 1.37 IP 121 BB 46 K 116 View Profile

Gallen was supposed to enter free agency this offseason as one of the top starters available. Instead, he continues to suffer through the worst campaign of his career. He's sporting a 5.58 ERA (76 ERA+) and a 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio through 21 starts. Gallen's strikeout and walk rates have both moved in the wrong direction, and opponents have cleared the 95 mph mark on 47% of his batted balls allowed. Any team adding Gallen will have two months to iron out his wrinkles before the playoffs.

4. 1B Josh Naylor

Josh Naylor ARI • 1B • #22 BA 0.292 R 49 HR 11 RBI 59 SB 11 View Profile

Acquired from the Cleveland Guardians over the winter, Naylor has hit .292/.360/.447 (124 OPS+) with 11 home runs and 11 stolen bases in his first 93 games. He's done so while reducing his strikeout rate to 12.4%, a would-be career best in a full season if he can maintain it. Naylor remains ineffectual against left-handed pitching, meaning that his best role is as the anchor in a platoon.