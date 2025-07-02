The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Tuesday that they have banned a season ticket holder from Chase Field for the rest of the season after the fan interfered with a would-be game-tying home run by San Francisco Giants infielder Christian Koss on Monday. The team cited "multiple offenses" and said the fan would be welcomed back in 2026 under certain conditions.

"While our policy is to not publicly disclose information about our season ticket holders, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making this statement due to public speculations and multiple media inquiries regarding the fan interference incident during last night's game," the team said in a statement Tuesday. "This particular fan has been involved in multiple offenses at Chase Field. Consequently, we have terminated his Advantage Member account and he is prohibited from returning to Chase Field for the remainder of 2025. This fan will have the opportunity to return to Chase Field in 2026 so long as he meets certain terms and abides by our Fan Code of Conduct."

With the Giants down 3-2 in the eighth inning Monday, the fan reached over the left-center field wall to catch Koss' fly ball right as D-backs outfielder Tim Tawa arrived to make a play. The umpires initially ruled it an out on fan interference, but the Giants challenged, and it was overturned to a double on replay. Koss was later stranded and Arizona went on to win the game (ARI 4, SF 2). The fan was ejected.

The "multiple offenses" the D-backs cited in their statement refer to the same fan being involved in four different interference plays in recent years. One interference play in each of the last four years, to be precise.

"I have been ejected three times officially," the fan, Dave McCaskill, said on Arizona Sports' Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday. "Two of those were so close to the line just like last night. If you watch the video, I catch the ball and my glove comes down. The angle of the camera, it wasn't the best angle, but that's my defense. But I apologize to the D-backs. I apologize to the D-backs fans. I would never interfere."

Saying you would never interfere after you have, quite clearly, interfered multiple times over the years is quite a stance to take. Regardless, McCaskill will have to watch the remaining D-backs home games from his couch now. I know it's human nature to reach for a ball coming your way, but at some point enough is enough, and the D-backs have had enough.