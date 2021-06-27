The longest road losing streak in baseball history is official over. On Saturday night at Petco Park, the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres to halt their road losing streak at 24 games (ARI 10, SD 1). Arizona had not won a road game since Madison Bumgarner's seven-inning no-hitter on April 25.

The D-Backs jumped on Padres starter Dinelson Lamet early. Eduardo Escobar doubled in a run in the first, Christian Walker hit a solo home run in the second, and Escobar launched a two-run shot in the third. The offense continued to tack on against the San Diego bullpen from there.

Arizona righty Merrill Kelly held the Brewers to one run in seven innings in his best start of the season last week. On Saturday, he held the Padres scoreless in six innings, and four relievers (Ryan Buchter, Noe Ramirez, Joakim Soria, Joe Mantiply) closed the door. San Diego loaded the bases with one out against Soria in the ninth before Mantiply coaxed a game-ending double play.

Now that the D-Backs are back in the win column as a visiting team, we can put a bow on their record for road futility. Here are the longest road losing streaks in baseball history:

2021 Arizona Diamondbacks: 24 games (May 4 to June 25) 1963 New York Mets: 22 games (June 16 to July 28) 1943 Philadelphia Athletics: 22 games (July 11 to August 24) 2021 Baltimore Orioles: 20 games (May 11 to June 24) Several teams tied at 19

The Orioles flew under the radar thanks to the D-Backs the past few weeks. The O's snapped their 20-game road losing streak Friday night against the Blue Jays (BAL 6, TOR 5 in 10 innings). The Texas Rangers had a 16-game road losing streak earlier this season.

Even with Saturday's win, the D-Backs are 7-43 in their last 50 games and have baseball's worst record at 22-56. They're on pace to lose 116 games this year.