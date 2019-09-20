Diamondbacks breakout star Ketel Marte out for season

The Diamondbacks play the Cardinals next week, so there's an impact here to be felt

One of the positives this season for the Diamondbacks -- who surprisingly contended for a while -- was the breakout season from All-Star utility man Ketel Marte. He was good in 2018, but this season he became a star. I speak in past tense, because his season is now over: 

In 144 games, Marte hit .329/.389/.592 (149 OPS+) with 36 doubles, nine triples, 32 homers, 92 RBI, 97 runs and 10 steals. He leads the NL in hits and has posted 6.9 WAR, which trails only Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich among NL position players. 

Add all that up, and Marte is going to finish pretty highly in NL MVP voting. 

There's impact further than MVP voting here, too. 

The Diamondbacks host the Cardinals for a three-game series the first part of next week. The Cardinals are in a battle to win the NL Central for the first time since 2015. The Diamondbacks are over .500, so they mark a decent opponent. They certainly take a hit with no Marte, as WAR says he's given them seven wins worth of value over a replacement-level player this season. 

As for the Diamondbacks, they'll head toward 2020 knowing that they have a new franchise centerpiece after trading Paul Goldschmidt last offseason. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories