Diamondbacks-Dodgers NLDS Game 1 lineup: Lamb sits against Kershaw

Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will begin their NLDS matchup with Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. The D-Backs won the NL Wild Card Game earlier this week to advance to the NLDS. Here's everything you need to know about the series and here's how you can watch Game 1.

Earlier in the day both clubs announced their 25-man NLDS rosters and their Game 1 lineups. Here is the starting lineup for the visiting D-Backs:

LF David Peralta CF A.J. Pollock 1B Paul Goldschmidt RF J.D. Martinez 2B Brandon Drury 3B Adam Rosales SS Ketel Marte C Jeff Mathis RHP Taijuan Walker

Notably absent is slugging third baseman Jake Lamb , who hit .248/.357/.487 with 30 home runs during the regular season. He's out of the Game 1 lineup because, against left-handers, he hit only .144/.269/.288 with five of those 30 home runs during the regular season. Lamb will come off the bench one Clayton Kershaw is out of the game, I'm sure.

Now here is the Game 1 lineup for the home Dodgers:

CF Chris Taylor SS Corey Seager 3B Justin Turner 1B Cody Bellinger RF Yasiel Puig LF Curtis Granderson C Yasmani Grandal 2B Logan Forsythe LHP Clayton Kershaw

Pretty standard lineup for the Dodgers. There were some questions about their outfield situation, but once Adrian Gonzalez went down with a back injury, it freed up first base for Bellinger and cleared up the outfield picture.