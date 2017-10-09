Diamondbacks-Dodgers NLDS Game 3 lineups: Utley starts for Dodgers

Both teams are using their standard lineups

Monday night at Chase Field, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to advance to the NLCS for the third time in the last six seasons. They hold a 2-0 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the best-of-five series. Here's how you can watch Game 3.

A few hours before first pitch, both clubs announced their Game 3 starting lineups. Here is the batting order the visiting Dodgers are sending out there:

  1. CF Chris Taylor
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. 3B Justin Turner
  4. 1B Cody Bellinger
  5. RF Yasiel Puig
  6. C Austin Barnes
  7. LF Curtis Granderson
  8. 2B Chase Utley
  9. RHP Yu Darvish

Utley is making his first start of the postseason after Logan Forsythe started Games 1 and 2 at second base. Also, Granderson returns to the outfield against the right-handed opposing starter. 

Now here is the lineup the home D-Backs are using in Game 3:

  1. LF David Peralta
  2. SS Ketel Marte
  3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt
  4. RF J.D. Martinez
  5. 3B Jake Lamb
  6. CF A.J. Pollock
  7. 2B Daniel Descalso
  8. C Jeff Mathis
  9. RHP Zack Greinke

With the right-handed Darvish on the mound for the Dodgers, the D-Backs have Marte hitting second and Pollock a little lower in the batting order. Descalso remains at second base as well.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
SlingTV