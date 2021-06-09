Remember Madison Bumgarner's seven-inning no-hitter? MLB says it doesn't go into the record books as an official no-hitter, but Bumgarner threw seven no-hit innings in a game scheduled for seven innings, and that's pretty cool.

I bring this up because Bumgarner threw his seven-inning no-hitter on April 25, and that was the last time the Diamondbacks won a road game. For real. Tuesday night's loss to the Athletics in Oakland (OAK 5, ARI 2) was Arizona's 18th consecutive road loss. It is baseball's longest road losing streak in nearly four decades.

Tuesday's game unraveled in the fourth inning, when D-Backs righty Jon Duplantier loaded the bases with no outs on two singles and a walk. The A's turned that into a five-run rally and never looked back.

The 1985 Pirates are the last team to lose as many as 18 consecutive road games. They lost 19 straight at one point and finished the season 57-105. Only six teams in history have lost more than 18 consecutive road games. Here's the list:

1963 Mets: 22 games (June 16 to July 28) 1943 Athletics: 22 games (July 11 to August 28) 1969 Athletics: 20 games (June 27 to August 8) 1985 Pirates: 19 games (July 23 to August 30) 1945 Athletics: 19 games (May 20 to July 3) 1933 Reds: 19 games (July 5 to August 24)

Things are not going to get any easier for the D-Backs moving forward. They have one more game remaining in Oakland, and their next four road series leading into the All-Star break are against the Giants (June 14-17), Padres (June 25-27), Cardinals (June 28-30), and Dodgers (July 9-11). Rough.

Arizona is 9-13 at home during the 18-game road losing streak and Tuesday's loss dropped the D-Backs to 20-42 on the season overall. They have the worst record in baseball, three games worse than the Rangers and four games worse than the Orioles.