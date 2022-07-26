Druw Jones, the No. 2 overall pick of the recent 2022 MLB draft, suffered what could be a season-ending shoulder injury while taking his first batting practice as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, Zach Buchanan reports.

Here's more from Buchanan:

"The 18-year-old Jones has already undergone medical imaging and will meet with Phoenix-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gary Waslewski on Wednesday to determine the next course of action. [D-Backs farm director Josh] Barfield said 'it's too early to say' whether Jones will be ready for the start of spring training next year."

Jones, the son of former All-Star outfielder Andruw Jones, was drafted out of Wesleyan High School in Georgia and inked a reported signing bonus of $8,189,400. Coming into the draft, our R.J. Anderson ranked Jones as the top talent available. Here's part of his write-up on Jones:

"Jones, whose father Andruw is a borderline Hall of Famer, was in the running for the top spot entering the spring. He's since emerged as the industry's preferred choice. It's not hard to understand why. He's a good to great defender at a premium position who could finish his development arc with five plus or better tools, including both components of his bat. Indeed, he has the kind of projectable frame and handspeed that should allow him to add muscle and power as he matures. Jones might end up losing a little speed as a result, but he's believed to have the instincts and innate feel for the position that should enable his game to remain lush with secondary value. There's legitimate All-Star potential here, and he's worthy of the No. 1 pick, even if he ends up going No. 2 or No. 3."

While this is certainly an early disappointment for Jones and the Diamondbacks, Barfield, according Buchanan, said the injury "not going to significantly impact his career."