Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen is taking a "physical leave of absence," the team announced Friday. Assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye will take over the day-to-day operations, and Hazen will be available to consult.

The D-Backs did not announce a reason for Hazen's absence, though his wife, Nicole, is battling cancer. Earlier this year Hazen said she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last July, and underwent surgery last August. She then went on a six-week cycle of radiation and chemotherapy.

"I know everybody is reaching out and pulling for her as we all are, and it's a tough fight," Hazen told reporters, including ABC 15's Collin Harmon, in February. "I don't know how to adequately express that level of appreciation, because I feel like I'll undersell it, no matter what I try to say."

Arizona named the 45-year-old Hazen their general manager in Oct. 2016. He originally broke into baseball with Cleveland as an intern, and spent 10 years with the Red Sox before joining the D-Backs. Hazen was Dave Dombrowski's top lieutenant in 2016.

At 20-43, the D-Backs have the worst record in baseball by three games. Arizona is 5-30 in their last 35 games and they're riding a 19-game road losing streak. They're expected to be active sellers prior to the July 30 trade deadline.