Diamondbacks Hire Jason Parks as Director of Pro Scouting

The former Baseball Prospectus writer and Cubs scout is now with the Diamondbacks

Dbacks have hired Jason Parks as their director of pro scouting. He’d spent the past 3 1/2 years as a scout/special assistant with the Cubs. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) November 16, 2017

Before his stint with the Cubs, Parks was a writer for Baseball Prospectus (You can find his full archive here) and was a blogger writing about Texas Rangers prospects. This is notable because you, other Snakepit Writers, can also live the dream if you keep at it and have some luck.

The Diamondbacks also snagged Jared Porter from the Cubs last offseason to become the Sr. Vice President & Assistant General Manager, and to put in some idle speculation to pad the word count of this News Dump, this could have been initiated by him. There are worse organizations from which to steal.

You can find him on Twitter @ProfessorParks dispensing correct Hamburger opinons:

The Diamondbacks hope their scouting apparatus will keep them from sliding back to the In N’ Out Fries of Major League Baseball