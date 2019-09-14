Diamondbacks ink general manager Mike Hazen to contract extension
The club says it was working on an extension before the Red Sox fired Dave Dombrowski
The Diamondbacks have given general manager Mike Hazen a multi-year contract extension, reports Steve Gilbert of diamondbacks.com. The timing of this move likely doesn't seem like a coincidence, with the Red Sox recently having parted ways with Dave Dombrowski, though the team is saying they were already working on an extension before Dombrowski's ouster.
Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, though Hazen might have earned himself a hefty raise despite regressing from 2017.
Hazen, 43, worked his way up in the Red Sox organization starting in 2006, working his way up to general manager under Dombrowski. In October of 2016, the D-Backs hired him to head up their baseball operations department.
Hazen hired manager Torey Lovullo, who won NL Manager of the Year in his first season. He's also traded for likely top-five MVP finisher in Ketel Marte, got something back for Paul Goldschmidt, who was unlikely to re-sign after 2019 and was able to get prospects in return for shedding Zack Greinke's contract.
When Hazen arrived, the Diamondbacks were ranked last in farm system rankings by some publications and after the Greinke deal have risen to as high as third.
