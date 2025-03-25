Jordan Montgomery's disastrous stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks is likely over. Montgomery, a free agent after this season, will have Tommy John surgery next week, he told reporters Wednesday morning. This will be his second Tommy John surgery after having his elbow rebuilt while with the New York Yankees in 2018.

The D-backs announced Sunday that Montgomery would begin the season in the bullpen, so this injury is very new. Montgomery dealt with a finger issue in spring training and did most of his work on the backfields. He appeared in only two spring games (five runs in three innings) and threw 40 pitches in 2 ⅔ innings last Thursday. That was his last time out.

"Haven't been recovering very well (after outings)," Montgomery said Wednesday. "Day after the last game, came back sore. Took a day off like I normally do. Next day it was still a little achy, so we pushed my bullpen back. Felt decent the next day and just kind of threw through it. Threw a pretty good bullpen, but something was wrong."

Jordan Montgomery ARI • SP • #52 2024 stats ERA 6.23 WHIP 1.65 IP 117 BB 44 K 83 View Profile

Last offseason, Montgomery was one of the "Boras Four" and the last to land a deal. He signed a one-year, $25 million contract with a vesting option with the D-backs days before Opening Day last year. Montgomery struggled throughout the season and finished the year in the bullpen. After the season, he exercised his $22.5 million player option for 2025.

After the season, D-backs owner Ken Kendrick took responsibility for the signing, and called it a "horrible decision" and "our biggest mistake this season from a talent standpoint." It seemed inevitable Arizona would trade Montgomery in the offseason and eat some salary to do it, but it never happened. Montgomery fired Scott Boras as his agent last April.

On paper, few teams have as much rotation depth as the D-backs, even after losing Montgomery and Blake Walston to Tommy John surgery this spring. Here is the club's rotation depth chart:

Diaz, Henry, and Mena combined to make 12 starts last season while Kelly and Rodriguez were sidelined by injury. Nelson will open the season in the bullpen as a long man and is presumably first in line to get stretched out and join the rotation when a need arises.

These days, Tommy John surgery comes with a 14-18 month rehab, and the second surgery typically carries more risk than the first. Montgomery figures to be sidelined well into 2026. The Boston Red Sox gave Patrick Sandoval a two-year, $18.25 million contract this offseason, as he completes his Tommy John surgery rehab. Montgomery could sign a similar deal after this season.

Now 32, Montgomery starred for the Texas Rangers during their 2023 World Series run after coming over from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline. He finished the year with a 3.20 ERA in 188 ⅔ innings, then had a 2.90 ERA in five starts and one relief appearance in the postseason. Alas and alack, that performance did not land Montgomery a long-term contract.

The D-backs lost to Montgomery and the Rangers in the 2023 World Series. They went 89-73 last season and won five more games than they did in 2023, but failed to qualify for the postseason.