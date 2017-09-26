Diamondbacks likely to start Zack Greinke in NL Wild Card Game

We know that the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the NL Wild Card Game on Oct. 4, and now we know who they'll likely send to the mound. Via Steve Gilbert on Twitter, manager Torey Lovullo has selected veteran right-hander Zack Greinke as his probable starter for that game.

Greinke in his age-33 season has pitched to a 3.18 ERA/151 ERA+ and a 4.91 K/BB ratio in 198 1/3 innings. So he certainly merits such an assignment, even in a rotation that includes the impressive likes of Robbie Ray, Zack Godley and Taijuan Walker. It would be the 10th postseason start of Greinke's career. Over his first nine postseason starts, he's registered an ERA of 3.55 with a K/BB ratio of 6.00. His last playoff start came in Game 5 of the 2015 NLDS as a member of the Dodgers.

As for Greinke's opponent, the Rockies are the favorites to claim the second wild-card berth, but the Brewers and Cardinals are still alive. Here's how hitters currently on those rosters have fared against Greinke over their respective careers:

Team PA vs. Greinke AVG/OBP/SLG vs. Greinke Rockies 403 .260/.289/.443 Brewers 81 .192/.272/.438 Cardinals 192 .217/.266/.314



We're not dealing with adequate sample sizes on any individual basis, but we'll nonetheless mention that Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez has enjoyed a lot of success against Greinke.

Beyond that, Greinke has shown reverse platoon splits for the last few years, and he's enjoyed more success at home than on the road this season. Of course, single-year splits of any kind tend not to mean too much.