Diamondbacks likely to start Zack Greinke in NL Wild Card Game

Manager Torey Lovullo said so on Monday

We know that the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the NL Wild Card Game on Oct. 4, and now we know who they'll likely send to the mound. Via Steve Gilbert on Twitter, manager Torey Lovullo has selected veteran right-hander Zack Greinke as his probable starter for that game. 

Greinke in his age-33 season has pitched to a 3.18 ERA/151 ERA+ and a 4.91 K/BB ratio in 198 1/3 innings. So he certainly merits such an assignment, even in a rotation that includes the impressive likes of Robbie Ray, Zack Godley and Taijuan Walker. It would be the 10th postseason start of Greinke's career. Over his first nine postseason starts, he's registered an ERA of 3.55 with a K/BB ratio of 6.00. His last playoff start came in Game 5 of the 2015 NLDS as a member of the Dodgers

As for Greinke's opponent, the Rockies are the favorites to claim the second wild-card berth, but the Brewers and Cardinals are still alive. Here's how hitters currently on those rosters have fared against Greinke over their respective careers:

TeamPA vs. GreinkeAVG/OBP/SLG vs. Greinke

Rockies

403

.260/.289/.443

Brewers

81

.192/.272/.438

Cardinals

192

.217/.266/.314


We're not dealing with adequate sample sizes on any individual basis, but we'll nonetheless mention that Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez has enjoyed a lot of success against Greinke.

Beyond that, Greinke has shown reverse platoon splits for the last few years, and he's enjoyed more success at home than on the road this season. Of course, single-year splits of any kind tend not to mean too much. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories