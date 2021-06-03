Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner was roughed up Wednesday afternoon by the Mets, to the tune of five runs on eight hits in two innings. After the game, D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo said Bumgarner was having an MRI on his left shoulder due to some discomfort the lefty had been experiencing.

On Thursday, the D-Backs received relatively good news. Bumgarner has been diagnosed with shoulder inflammation, reports Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, and the team is hopeful he will not miss much time. Bumgarner was placed on the 10-day injured list, however.

"This is just bad judgement on my part," Bumgarner said, acknowledging he had pitched through discomfort for some time. "I thought it was going to get better and go away sooner. The last three to four days it's gotten worse and affected my pitching."

He also noted he has been feeling it for two to three weeks.

Bumgarner, 31, has had an up-and-down season. He currently sits with a 5.73 ERA and 1.26 WHIP, but there was a stretch where he was great.

First three starts: 0-2, 11.20 ERA, 2.20 WHIP in 13 2/3 IP

Next five starts: 4-0, 0.90 ERA, 0.47 WHIP in 30 IP

Last four starts: 0-3, 10.13 ERA, 1.94 WHIP in 16 IP

If Bumgarner's struggles of late are due to the shoulder barking, it would make sense. The last four starts lines up with 2-3 weeks of discomfort. His velocities haven't really dropped, but that doesn't mean he's pain free. Command can go before velocity when there's an injury and that includes missing spots within the zone, which he's obviously doing while getting pounded.

The Diamondbacks at 20-37 have the worst record in the National League. They've gone 5-24 since May 2.

Bumgarner is still due $60 million for the 2022-24 seasons, so even if he's healthy come July, it doesn't seem like salary and performance will line up to make him a trade candidate.