Through four innings, the heavily-hyped 2021 San Diego Padres were right on schedule, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks by five runs. The rout was on, as the people like to say. Apparently, those people didn't tell the D-Backs offense they were supposed to just roll over and take it.

The D-Backs would storm all the way back and then some with a six-run fifth in Petco Park, much to the chagrin of Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (in his San Diego debut) and reliever Tim Hill.

Arizona hit four home runs in that inning, becoming the first team in MLB history with a four-homer inning on Opening Day. Ketel Marte started things off with a solo shot. Asdrubal Cabrera chased Darvish with a two-run job. After a throwing error, Tim Locastro also hit a two-run shot -- this one off Hill -- and then Stephen Vogt went back-to-back to give the D-Backs a 7-6 lead.

Here are the moving pictures:

Darvish's Padres' debut ended with the following line: 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Fortunately for Darvish, the Padres' offense picked up their pitchers up all day. They would end up tying things back up with an Eric Hosmer RBI single in the sixth and then took back the lead in the bottom of the seventh on a Jurickson Profar sac fly in an 8-7 win.