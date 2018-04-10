Diamondbacks manager Lovullo, Cardinals' Yadier Molina each suspended a game following weekend dust-up
Molina has filed an appeal, but Lovullo will sit out willingly
On Sunday, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo worked themselves into a heated argument stemming from a contested called strike.
It took a few days, but Major League Baseball passed down punishment to both on Tuesday, suspending each for a game. Additionally, Lovullo was fined an undisclosed amount.
Lovullo will serve his suspension on Tuesday night, meaning he'll miss the game against the San Francisco GIants. Bench coach Jerry Narron figures to serve as interim skipper.
Molina, meanwhile, will not serve his suspension on Tuesday. Rather, he's filed for an appeal, which will delay his punishment until after the process has played out. Given that Molina seemingly pushed home-plate umpire Tim Timmons, it seems unlikely that he'll evade a suspension for his part in the fray.
