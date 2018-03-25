Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt brushes off pitch to the head during spring training

Baseball's regular season is just days away, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have already survived what might be the biggest scare of their year.

That's because star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt took a pitch straight to head during a minor-league spring training game between the D-Backs and Rockies, yet came away relatively unscathed. Luckily, the helmet seemed to take the brunt of the punishment.

Scary sight as Paul Goldschmidt gets hit straight in the head on a pitch during the minor league game.... Fortunately looks as though he is okay... #DbacksSpring #Goldy #SpringTraining2018 @Dbacks pic.twitter.com/64bA6CDIMc — Seth Hoiland (@SethHoi9) March 25, 2018

Goldschmidt was removed from the game for precautionary reasons, but it appears he escaped the incident without any serious damage.

Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt got hit in the head by a pitch on the #Rockies backfield. He has been removed from the game. But he seems OK in the dugout. — Nick Groke (@nickgroke) March 25, 2018

That's a major bullet dodged by Arizona just prior to their season. That helmet is undoubtedly their spring training MVP now.