Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt brushes off pitch to the head during spring training

Luckily, the star slugger walked away relatively unscathed

Baseball's regular season is just days away, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have already survived what might be the biggest scare of their year. 

That's because star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt took a pitch straight to head during a minor-league spring training game between the D-Backs and Rockies, yet came away relatively unscathed. Luckily, the helmet seemed to take the brunt of the punishment. 

Goldschmidt was removed from the game for precautionary reasons, but it appears he escaped the incident without any serious damage. 

That's a major bullet dodged by Arizona just prior to their season. That helmet is undoubtedly their spring training MVP now.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES