The Arizona Diamondbacks look to make it back-to-back wins in the series when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a key National League matchup on Saturday. Arizona defeated Philadelphia 5-4 on Friday night in the first game of the series. The Diamondbacks (8-6), second in the NL West, are 3-4 on the road this season. The Phillies (6-7), who are fourth in the NL East, are 3-4 on their home field in 2026. Taijuan Walker (0-2, 9.31 ERA) will start for Philadelphia, while Brandon Pfaadt is on the hill for Arizona.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a -135 favorite on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Phillies odds, while the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Phillies vs. Diamondbacks picks, be sure to see the Diamondbacks vs. Phillies predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Diamondbacks vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks:

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies money line Diamondbacks +113, Phillies -135 Diamondbacks vs. Phillies over/under 8.5 runs Diamondbacks vs. Phillies run line Phillies -1.5 (+155) Diamondbacks vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Diamondbacks vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Diamondbacks vs. Phillies predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. Arizona enters the game with one of MLB's top-scoring offenses, scoring 57 times in 14 games this season. Philadelphia, meanwhile, has given up 62 runs this season, and has a 4.27 staff ERA. Opposing teams are hitting .260 against the Phillies, fourth-most in MLB.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.42 total bases for Arizona's Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Nolan Arenado. The Phillies, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Adolis Garcia and Alec Bohm. The model projects 10.5 combined runs as the Over hits 66% of the time. Get the Diamondbacks vs. Phillies money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Phillies vs. Diamondbacks picks

After simulating every pitch of Phillies vs. Diamondbacks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.