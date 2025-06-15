The Arizona Diamondbacks were trailing 7-3 heading to the bottom of the ninth inning against the Padres on Saturday night. The game ended as an 8-7 D-backs win with only one out having been recorded by the Padres.

Things started out innocent enough with a Pavin Smith single. Gabriel Moreno and Alek Thomas followed with singles to make things more threatening. It was bases loaded, no out with the tying run coming to the plate in the form of Corbin Carroll. He struck out. The Padres' win probability jumped back up to 90%. Ketel Marte followed with an infield single and things were pretty damn serious again. Then came Geraldo Perdomo ...

The rocket down the right-field line with Fernando Tatis Jr. shading toward center cleared the bases, tied the game and put the game-winning runner at third base.

Josh Naylor then came to the plate with only one out and the winning runner standing 90 feet away. He was able to put the ball in play and give Perdomo just enough time to score the walk-off run.

After losing nine of their last 10 games in May, the Diamondbacks are now 9-3 in June and have moved themselves back into contention.

On the losing side, the Padres moved to within one game of the Dodgers for first place in the NL West on Tuesday. They've lost three straight since then. They started the season 14-3 and have gone 24-28 since.