Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray carted off after being struck in head with line drive

Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray is knocked to the mound after he is hit by a line drive against the Cardinals. USATSI

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray was carted off the field during the second inning of Friday night's game at St. Louis after being struck in the head by a Luke Voit line drive:

Robbie Ray appeared to be struck on the head by a line drive. He's down. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) July 29, 2017

Ray is being carted off. There appeared to be blood on his hand. He was covering his head with a towel. Scary stuff. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) July 29, 2017

Ray has been a bright spot all season. He entered Friday's start against the Cardinals (GameTracker) sporting a 150 ERA+ and 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

We'll provide updates as they become available.