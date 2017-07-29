Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray carted off after being struck in head with line drive
Ray sat upright as he left the game, bloody hand holding a towel up to his head
Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray was carted off the field during the second inning of Friday night's game at St. Louis after being struck in the head by a Luke Voit line drive:
Ray has been a bright spot all season. He entered Friday's start against the Cardinals (GameTracker) sporting a 150 ERA+ and 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
We'll provide updates as they become available.
