Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray carted off after being struck in head with line drive

Ray sat upright as he left the game, bloody hand holding a towel up to his head

robbie-ray.jpg
Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray is knocked to the mound after he is hit by a line drive against the Cardinals. USATSI

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray was carted off the field during the second inning of Friday night's game at St. Louis after being struck in the head by a Luke Voit line drive:

Ray has been a bright spot all season. He entered Friday's start against the Cardinals (GameTracker) sporting a 150 ERA+ and 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio. 

We'll provide updates as they become available. 

