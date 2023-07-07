For the second time in just over a week, there's a scare with the troublesome right shoulder of Diamondbacks rookie phenom Corbin Carroll. In the seventh inning Thursday night, Carroll took a swing on a changeup from Mets righty Carlos Carrasco and immediately grabbed his shoulder in pain. Here's a shot:

As noted in the video highlight, Carroll had surgery on that right shoulder in 2021 and it was to repair a torn labrum and posterior capsule damage. Plus, Carroll had a reaction during an at-bat last Thursday (June 29). He was noticeably shaking his right arm during an at-bat and was removed from the game. The Diamondbacks announced that it was a sore right shoulder at the time.

After the last shoulder issue, Carroll sat out the next two games and served as a pinch hitter the day after that. He returned to the starting lineup Tuesday, making this game just his third back as a starter.

This could have a major impact on the playoff race. The Diamondbacks sit in first place in the NL West and Carroll has been one of the best players in baseball this season. He's now hitting .290/.365/.559 with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 homers, 46 RBI, 61 runs and 24 stolen bases. He's been among the NL leaders in WAR all season and would win the NL Rookie of the Year in blowout fashion right now.