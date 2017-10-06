Diamondbacks to start Taijuan Walker in Game 1; Game 2 starter still in question

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo did everything he could in order to win the NL Wild Card over the Rockies on Wednesday night, including throwing his No. 2 starter, Robbie Ray, 2 1/3 innings in relief. No one should blame Lovullo, because winning the elimination game there is the most important thing. It's just that now, moving forward, part of the fallout is sorting a rotation where its top two starters aren't available for Game 1 of the NLDS against the 104-win Dodgers.

On Thursday, Lovullo announced that Taijuan Walker would get the ball for Game 1 on Friday.

Walker, 25, was 9-9 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 146 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings this season. It was his first with the Diamondbacks after coming over in the offseason in a trade from the Mariners. Walker put together some dominant starts this season, but consistency has been an issue. He made three starts this season against the Dodgers, going 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.

Ray remains a possibility for Game 2. The 26-year-old Southpaw was 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 162 innings this season. He was 3-0 in five starts against the Dodgers this season, posting a 2.27 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings. Last time he faced them was Sept. 4, when he took a perfect game into the sixth inning and ended with the following line: 7.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 14 K.

Ray was obviously going to start Game 1, but he threw 34 pitches in relief during the Wild Card victory on Wednesday. Pitchers often throw side sessions a few days before starts. Ray's work Wednesday was much more high-intensity than a bullpen session, obviously, so it'll be interesting to see if he does take the ball for Game 2 and if he does, how he fares.

If Ray does start in Game 2, he'll be able to come back for a Game 5 -- if the series lasts that long -- on normal rest. Judging by the success he's had against the Dodgers this year, the D-Backs could really use his services twice in the series.

Walker gets the nod against Clayton Kershaw in Game 1, however.