The Arizona Diamondbacks have picked up manager Torey Lovullo's option for the 2023 season, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

Lovullo, 57, is nearing the conclusion of his sixth season at the helm. The Diamondbacks have won 47.5 percent of their games under his watch, and they made the postseason back in 2017, his first year holding the job. His winning percentage has been weighed down by their recent rebuilding efforts, though they are in the midst of their most successful season since 2019 by virtue of being on an 76-win pace.

Recently, CBS Sports ranked the Diamondbacks as having the top ongoing rebuild. Here's what we wrote at the time:

The Diamondbacks land the top spot on the strength of their position player crop. Outfielder Corbin Carroll is considered to be among the top prospects in baseball. The Diamondbacks have done well to land shortstop Jordan Lawlar and outfielder Druw Jones in the last two drafts (oddly, both got hurt after signing). Each of the three -- Carroll, Lawlar, Jones -- has an All-Star ceiling. The Diamondbacks already have a few youngsters in the majors who have achieved varying levels of success, in Daulton Varsho, Alek Thomas, and Geraldo Perdomo, giving them the makings of a good homegrown lineup. The pitching side of things isn't as rosy, but right-hander Brandon Pfaadt has improved his stock in a hurry and could debut this season and lefty Blake Walston has good potential.

With Lovullo and Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox both declared safe and sound for the winter this week, that takes away two potential job openings.

As it stands, only the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers are certain to be hiring new skippers this winter. The Philadelphia Phillies (Rob Thomson) and Toronto Blue Jays (John Schneider) will have to make calls on their interim managers. Meanwhile, other teams, including the Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox, will have to decide if it's time for a new leader.