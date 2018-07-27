Diamondbacks reportedly trade for Twins' Eduardo Escobar, improving infield options
The Diamondacks have reportedly addressed their infield needs
The Diamondbacks have reportedly agreed to acquire infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Twins in advance of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Jon Heyman reports that two sides are in agreement, and Ken Rosenthal was the first to report that a deal was close.
We'll have more to come on this developing story.
